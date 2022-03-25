Advertisement

Padraig Breen.

Mar 26, 2022 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Padraig Breen Blackstones House, Glencar

Reposing at his residence,  Sunday evening from 4pm- 7pm for family, neighbours & friends.

Removal Monday morning to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.  Family flowers only please,.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Family Information: Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, brothers Donal & Brendan, sisters Mary & Noreen,

sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

