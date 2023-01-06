Pádraig Beasley of Slí na Speire, Clieveragh, Listowel

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15am where Mass of the Angels will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

House private please.

Beloved son of Maeve and Seamus Beasley and dearest brother of Julia and Jack.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandparents Patsy and Bridie Beasley and Cathal and Anne Fitzgerald, his uncles and aunts, his cousins, his close friends Austin and Daniel, relatives, neighbours and friends.