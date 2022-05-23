Pádraic Ó Confhaola (Pat Conneely), Knockmoyle, Tralee & formerly of Derroe, Ballinahown, Co. Galway. Retired Detective Garda.
Peacefully in the tender care of Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Team. Predeceased by his loving parents Mary & Bartly, brothers Seán & Tom, sister Kathleen & niece Mary. Deeply regretted by his children Caitríona, Máire, Micheál, Pádraigín & Siobhán, sisters Máirín, Nóirín & Mairéad, brothers Michael, Máirtín, Colm & Bartly, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family, many friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochána.
Reposing in Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin on Wednesday 25th May 2022, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal. Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th May at noon. Burial afterwards in Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
