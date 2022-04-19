Paddy (Shakin) Heffernan, Woodford, Listowel.
Reposing at his brother Gerdie's residence, Woodford, Listowel, (V31 YR 15) on Thursday evening from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
Removal on Friday morning at 10 a.m, arriving at Shannon Crematorium for 12 noon service, followed by cremation.
No flowers, please.
Suddenly, on April 18th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Bill, brothers Bill and Bernard, sisters Eileen and Mary. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Joe, Michael, Gerdie, Dan and Jim, sisters Peg, Bridie, Ann and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
