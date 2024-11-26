Paddy O'Sullivan (Pendy), River Cottage, Gortamullen, Kenmare and formerly of Emmetts Place, Kenmare, passed away unexpectedly on the 22nd of November, 2024.

Beloved husband and best friend of Christine (née Lynch) (Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee). Loving dad of Flor, Pádraig, Eilísh and Orla. Predeceased by his parents Florrie and Elizabeth, his brother Johnny. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers Flor and Killian, sisters Sr Kate and Betty, father-in-law Ned, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at his home at 'River Cottage' Gortamullen, Kenmare, V93 FP29, on Thursday evening (November 28th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Please use Creamery Cark Park as parking is very limited at his home.

Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place on Friday morning (November 29th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

