Paddy Kearney, Kilbaha, Newtownsandes. Peacefully, at home, with his family by his side, on Tuesday March 4th, 2025, in his 90th year. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora, sister Peggy, brothers Mossie and John Joe.

Paddy is sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Bernadette, Majella and Celeste, sons Patrick, John and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Aoife, Zoe, Gearóid, Rachel, Saoirse, Laura, Adam, Paddy and Megan, sister and brother-in-law Bride and Mike Carmody, sisters-in-law Helen and Kay, sons-in-law Michael O'Connor, James Moynihan and Mark Mullane, daughters-in-law Leisha and Joanne, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, March 7th, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/moyvane , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.