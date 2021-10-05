Paddy Doyle, Gullane, Gneeveguilla.

Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 5th, Paddy, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff at Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, both whom recently celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary. Adored father to sons Pat and Mike, daughters Sheelagh and Mairead and much loved grandfather by his many grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Johnny. Sadly missed by sister Mary and brother Jimmy, sons in law Denis and Joe, daughters in law Helen and Valerie, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Paddy’s funeral cortége will depart from his residence at 10.45am on Friday morning at 10.45am arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for family and friends will commence at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php