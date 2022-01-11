Paddy Doran, 16, Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, January 12th 2022
Paddy, son of the late Patrick and Ellen, brother of the late Stevie and Johnny, is very sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Helen and Theresa, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. for family and friends.
Removal on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Lung Foundation.
