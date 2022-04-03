Paddy Curran, Green St. and Main Street, Dingle.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Paddy’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday afternoon for 2 p.m. Requiem mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
No flowers please, donations if desired to Gáirdín Mhuire, Dingle.
