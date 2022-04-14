Paddy Cunnane Foynes Co. Limerick

In his 92nd year, the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Cunnane of Ballinacragga and Creveens Foynes, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his wife loving wife Carmel (King) and daughter Antoinette (Noonan). Survived by his sons Bernard and Kenneth, daughter Jennifer, daughters in law Mary (Minogue) and Aileen (O'Carroll), sons in law Pat Noonan and Ian Lancaster, grandchildren Roisin, Paddy, Ellie and Stephen, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Paddy passed away peacefully at his home supported by the wonderful care of Milford Home Care Staff, Community Care Nurses and Riverwest Medical Clinic Foynes.

Former Managing Director Cunnanes Forklift Hire Ltd. and Cunnanes Garage. Trustee of Foynes Harbour and Foynes Yacht Club.

Reposing in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes, Monday, 18th April, 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass St. Senan’s Church, Foynes, Tuesday, 19th April, at 1.00pm. Cremation Shannon Crematorium, Wednesday, 20th April, 11.00am. Family only, please.

House Private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Hospice.

As a mark of respect, Cunnanes Forklift Hire Ltd and Cunnane & Kiely Solicitors LLP will be closed on Tuesday, 19th April.