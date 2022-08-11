Paddy Bambury, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, U.K and Killomeroe, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on August 11th, 2022, at his home in Killomeroe, surrounded by his loving family. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Mary, daughters Imelda and Collette, grandchildren Amber, Felix, Scarlett, Reuben and Arla, brothers Tom and Christy, sisters Marie, Norrie and Marian, sons-in-law Richard and Stevie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCGPEERMriiEpcXNpVGlknxA, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion. No flowers or mass cards, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com. or to www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate
House private, please.
