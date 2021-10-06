P.J. Mc Crohan of Doon, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father of Breda and the late Patrick and Maurice. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Gary, Natasha, Matthew, Conor & Luke, great grandchildren Rachel & Millie and their Mum Marilyn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for P.J. will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
