Oct 23, 2021 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
P.J. Lane

Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale and late of Feale View, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. in Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

House private.

Who died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 23rd. 2021.

P.J. is very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, children Karen, Joseph, Áine, Desmond and Sinéad, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his eleven grandchildren, brothers Con, Maurice and Billy, (P.J. is predeceased by his brother Seán), sisters Mary, Bridget and Noreen, brothers-in-law, especially John Sheahan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

 

