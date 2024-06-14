Oscar James Underwood of Harbour View, Fenit and formerly Wexford.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family on 14th June 2024, beloved husband of Mary (Curran) and adored father of Christine, Shane, Barry & Eileen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ava & Scott, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Oscar’s life will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday (21st June) in St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs).

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The R.N.L.I. & Kerry Hospice Foundation (via www.rnli.org or “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.