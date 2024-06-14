Oscar James Underwood of Harbour View, Fenit and formerly Wexford.
Died peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family on 14th June 2024, beloved husband of Mary (Curran) and adored father of Christine, Shane, Barry & Eileen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ava & Scott, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Oscar’s life will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday (21st June) in St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs).
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The R.N.L.I. & Kerry Hospice Foundation (via www.rnli.org or “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry IFA holding AGM on Tuesday, 25th JuneJun 14, 2024 17:18
Fears about impact of potential Aer Lingus pilots' strike on Kerry economyJun 14, 2024 17:19
Ronan Foley Beats Brendan In A Music QuizJun 14, 2024 16:39
Kerry Win The Kennedy ShieldJun 14, 2024 13:48
We Have Zebo On The WingJun 14, 2024 13:46