Oorla Casey née Landers, Crag, Castleisland and formerly of Kilfenora, Fenit. Peacefully on January 8th 2024 in the presence of her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Con, her adored daughters Róisín, Saoirse and Bláthnaid, her parents Gerald and Nora, sisters Fiona, Deirdre, Niamh and Gráinne, mother-in-law Joan, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence at Crag on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation at 3pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home or via online Donate Link ''Kerry Hospice Foundation''

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE