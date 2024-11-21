Oliver 'Ollie' Ryan, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Rathbeg, Rathmore and London. Ollie passed away suddenly in Dublin. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary Regan and Anna Callaghan, his brothers Denis and Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Ollie is pre-deceased by his parents Denis and Nora Mary, his brother Teddy and his sister Bernadette (Buckley).

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday the 22nd of November from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place at 11:00am on Saturday Morning followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore