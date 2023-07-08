Oliver Mc Govern of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee and formerly of Windmill Road, Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Breda, sons Alan and Garry and sister Peggy. Beloved father of Janet, Sharon, Paul, Liam and Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren especially his grandson Killian, great-grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Kitty and Maisie, daughters-in-law Sheridan and Noreen, sons-in-law William and Paul, brother-in-law Seán (Donnelly), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Oliver’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House private please.

Family flowers only please and donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at Kerry Hospice Foundation