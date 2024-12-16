Oliver Kearney, Craughdarrig, Asdee and late of Moyvane Village. Peacefully, on December 15th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of Listowel Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Dan and Bridie and brother of the late John. Oliver will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Ena, son Dan, daughters Tríona and Mari, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Martin and Cillian, his adored grandchildren Aidan, Dara, Ollie and Mia, brothers Michael, William and Myles, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, December 17th, from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, on Wednesday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Oliver being celebrated at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care at www.kerryhospice.com