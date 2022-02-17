Oliver J Mac Donnell Dick Mack's Bar Green Street Dingle
Reposing at O Connor's Funeral Home Dingle on Sunday Evening from 3pm to 4pm.
Remains to arrive to St. Mary's Church Dingle on Monday afternoon for 2pm Requiem Mass.
Private Cremation to follow
Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney association or the Daffodil Foundation
