Oliver J Mac Donnell Dick Mack's Bar Green Street Dingle

Reposing at O Connor's Funeral Home Dingle on Sunday Evening from 3pm to 4pm.

Remains to arrive to St. Mary's Church Dingle on Monday afternoon for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Private Cremation to follow

Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney association or the Daffodil Foundation

Advertisement

Ā