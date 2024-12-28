Olive Diggin (nee Brick) Tulligmore, Killorglin, passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2024, surrounded by her loving children, after a brief illness in the care of The Kerry Palliative Care Team,Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Olive was predeceased by her cherished husband Sean (Sean Óg) her parents Patrick & Annie, brothers Ernie & Eric her sister’s in law Sheila, Abby and Mai, son-in-law Rafa and daughter-in-law Geraldine.

She is deeply missed by her loving children Allan, Valerie, Sandra, Pat, Regina, Fiona, Ronan, Dara, Nessan, Clodagh, Shane and Niamh, her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Stanley and her sisters-in-law Ita & Brenda, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday the 29th of December from 4.00pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Monday 30th December where the Requiem Mass for Olive Diggin (nee Brick)will be celebrated at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Flowers Only.

Donations in lieu to Palliative Care UHK.

House Private Please.