Nuala Moynihan (née Casey)

Nuala Moynihan (nee Casey)

Late of Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney and Ballymakeera, Co. Cork.

Reposing at her residence Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney, eirecode (V93 FD82) this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, Rosary at 8pm. Reposing At Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Sunday 27th November 2022 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff on Monday 28th November 2022 at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.

Nuala's requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

Advertisement

Family flowers only please and donations to Palliative Care and Night Nurses