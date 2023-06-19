Nuala McAuliffe née Buckley of Convent St., Listowel and formerly Ballybunion, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (21st June) from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Nuala will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Family information- Beloved wife of Anthony and dear mother of Sandra and Shane.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Jordan, Nicole and Clodagh, great-grandchild Teaghan, brother Tony, sister-in-law Rosarie, brother-in-law Xavier, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace
