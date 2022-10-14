Nuala Griffin nee Scannell of Clogherbrien, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (16th October) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nuala will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Clogherbrien Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Fiona, Deirdre, Sandra, Joseph & Patrick.
Sadly missed by her fifteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sister Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
