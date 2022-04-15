Nuala Foley née Ryan

Nuala Foley nee Ryan
of Woodlee and formerly Árd Carraig and Cloonbeg Terrace, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (April 18th) from 3 to 4.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nuala will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Parnell) and dearest mother of Daniel.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Christina, Laura, Ronan and
their mother Catherine, her brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends
