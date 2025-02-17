Advertisement

Feb 17, 2025 15:21 By receptionradiokerry
Nuala Allman(née O'Sullivan)  Ballincarrig West, Firies,  (Co. Kerry)

Lovingly remembered by her beloved husband John, her dear sons Declan, Adrian, Niall and Kieran, her adored grandchildren Charlie, Rían, Sophie and Grace, daughter-in-law Karen, partners Clíodhna, Amy and Laura, her sister Siobhán, brothers Dan Joe, James and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many dear friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a nanam dílis

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday [February 18th] from 4.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortège for Nuala Allman will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown on Wednesday afternoon at 12.50PM for Requiem Mass at 1.00PM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

Nuala’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link  Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

 

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

 

