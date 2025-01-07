Norrie Ryan, St. Brendan's Park, Tralee and Whitethorn Lodge Home, Tralee; passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee on January 5th, 2025. Predeceased by her loving Mom Johanna, sister Betty Sullivan and brother Sean Ryan. Sadly missed by all her loving family, sisters Mary, Joan & Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday 9th January from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Cortège arriving to the Church of Our Lady and St. Brendan, Tralee on Friday 10th January at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass for Norrie, which will be Live Streamed on http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net/. Norrie will be laid to rest in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. If you wish to leave messages of sympathy to Norrie's family, please use the 'Condolences' link below. Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 066 7121119 or 087 6865632.