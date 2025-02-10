Advertisement

Norrie McAuliffe née Lane

Feb 10, 2025 10:48 By receptionradiokerry
Norrie McAuliffe née Lane

Norrie McAuliffe née Lane, Coom, Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Twogneeves Brosna. Peacefully at home on February 9th 2025 in the presence and care of her loving husband and family . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Neily, her family Betsy, Danny, Anne Marie, Noreen, Nelius, Mary Teresa, Tina and Patricia, sons-in-law Pat, Garry, Jerome (Fagin) , Eamonn, Kieran and Tony, daughter-in-law Bridget and Neilus's partner Yvonne, her adored grandchildren Jack, Padraig, Lizzie Mai (Sydney) , Róisín, Neil , Abbie, Nora Anne, Thomas, Danielle, Nell, Anna, Mary, Kate and Timmy, brother Joe, sisters Nancy Enright and Katty Cronin , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

 

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

 

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm . Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery .

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus