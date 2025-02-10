Norrie McAuliffe née Lane, Coom, Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Twogneeves Brosna. Peacefully at home on February 9th 2025 in the presence and care of her loving husband and family . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Neily, her family Betsy, Danny, Anne Marie, Noreen, Nelius, Mary Teresa, Tina and Patricia, sons-in-law Pat, Garry, Jerome (Fagin) , Eamonn, Kieran and Tony, daughter-in-law Bridget and Neilus's partner Yvonne, her adored grandchildren Jack, Padraig, Lizzie Mai (Sydney) , Róisín, Neil , Abbie, Nora Anne, Thomas, Danielle, Nell, Anna, Mary, Kate and Timmy, brother Joe, sisters Nancy Enright and Katty Cronin , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm . Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery .