Norrie Keane, 2 Railway Crescent, Kenmare, Co Kerry.
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.
Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.
On the 8th of December, 2022, Norrie passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved sister of Mattie Keane (Charleville) and Lily Kinahan (Athy). Loving Aunt of Noreen, Catherine, Trassa, Timothy, Damien, Lisa and Seán. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora Keane, sister Mai O' Connor, niece Sandra Keane, brother-in-law Tadhg O' Connor and sister-in-law Anne Keane.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law John Kinahan, grandnephews Jack, Rory, Gary, Cuan, Fionn, Cathal, Jack, Conor, Patrick and Dara, grandnieces Róisín, Cassie, Danu and Mai, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Recommended
Council urging people to drive with care even on salted routes due to treacherous conditionsDec 8, 2022 10:12
Over €1.5 million allocated to 13 community centres in KerryDec 8, 2022 13:12
Killarney councillor predicts new short term letting rules won't succeedDec 8, 2022 13:12
Kerry’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to meet as temperatures to drop as low as -4Dec 8, 2022 13:12
Motorists advised to drive with care as hazardous conditions reported on Kerry roadsDec 8, 2022 08:12