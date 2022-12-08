Norrie Keane, 2 Railway Crescent, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.

Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

On the 8th of December, 2022, Norrie passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved sister of Mattie Keane (Charleville) and Lily Kinahan (Athy). Loving Aunt of Noreen, Catherine, Trassa, Timothy, Damien, Lisa and Seán. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora Keane, sister Mai O' Connor, niece Sandra Keane, brother-in-law Tadhg O' Connor and sister-in-law Anne Keane.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law John Kinahan, grandnephews Jack, Rory, Gary, Cuan, Fionn, Cathal, Jack, Conor, Patrick and Dara, grandnieces Róisín, Cassie, Danu and Mai, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace