Norrie Allman née Teahan, Rockfield, Faha and late of Ballyfinnane.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by her beloved husband Brendan, daughters Eileen, Margaret, Caroline, Marian, Norma and Fiona, sons Donal, Tim and Brendan, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening 19th May from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Leaving her residence in Rockfield, Faha on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass for Norrie will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry
Recommended
Upgrade of Fenit car park to be completed by end of JulyMay 18, 2022 17:05
Two people hospitalised following five-vehicle crash on Killarney bypassMay 18, 2022 13:05
KCC to write to Conradh na Gaeilge to change name of Seachtain na GaeilgeMay 18, 2022 13:05
Kerry County Council paid over €6 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last yearMay 19, 2022 08:05
Kerry restaurant owner says Fáilte Ireland campaign won’t help businesses this yearMay 18, 2022 13:05