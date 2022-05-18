Norrie Allman née Teahan, Rockfield, Faha and late of Ballyfinnane.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her beloved husband Brendan, daughters Eileen, Margaret, Caroline, Marian, Norma and Fiona, sons Donal, Tim and Brendan, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening 19th May from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Leaving her residence in Rockfield, Faha on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass for Norrie will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry