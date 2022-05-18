Advertisement

Norrie Allman née Teahan

May 19, 2022 07:05 By receptionradiokerry
Norrie Allman née Teahan

Norrie Allman née Teahan, Rockfield, Faha and late of Ballyfinnane.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her beloved husband Brendan, daughters Eileen, Margaret, Caroline, Marian, Norma and Fiona, sons Donal, Tim and Brendan, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening 19th May from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Leaving her residence in Rockfield, Faha on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass for Norrie will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus