Norma O' Leary née O'Connor, Park, Knocknagree Co. Cork, and late of Nohovaldaly, Rathmore.

On 14th January 2025, unexpectedly at her residence. Beloved daughter of the late Jackie and Margaret O'Connor, sister of the late Art, and the very recently deceased Sean UK (16/1/2025) and sister-in-law of the late Breed Kelleher. Sadly missed by her son Mark and his father John, brothers Anthony, Jerome, Mark's fiancée Sadie, sisters-in-law Marie, Breeda and Lynne, Aunts Han Shorthall (Urlingford), Bridie O'Riordan (Banteer), Carmel Fee (New York), Eileen O'Brien (UK), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Friday from 6pm to 8pm, Requiem Mass on Saturday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree