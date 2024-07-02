Norma Galvin née Moriarty, Lisnagree, Camp.
Peacefully on the 30th June 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, Parents Maurice and Bridget and Brother Roland. Sadly missed by her loving family daughter Lorraine, sons Shane and Maurice, brother JJ, sister-in-law Mary, daughter-in-law Deborah, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and wide circle of friends. Rest in peace
Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday 3rd July from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Cortége will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory Thursday 4th July at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem mass for Norma which will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com
Followed by burial in Killiney Cemetery.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogans Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119
