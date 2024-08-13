Noreen Reidy née Power, Ardeevin, Annadale Road, Killorglin; passed away very peacefully on the 11th August 2024 surrounded by her heartbroken family in the great care of the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee and UHK, and Rehabilitation Centre in Killarney.

Noreen is predeceased by her husband Noel, brothers David and James. She was cherished and will be deeply missed by her sons (David) Norman and Nigel, daughter Alison and her sister Anne. Brothers in law Nick and Mike, sisters in law, Polly, Pauline and Carmel. Her daughters in law Tina and Orlaith and son in law Kevin. Her hugely adored grandchildren and great grand daughter. Her much loved nieces, nephews, relatives and many, many great friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, (V93 PK66) Killorglin on Tuesday (13th August) from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. James Church, Killorglin, Wednesday morning (14th August) where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 10:30 am

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ISPCA https://ispca.ie/