Noreen Reidy née O'Connor, College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Doctor's Hill, Ballydesmond. Peacefully, on February 18th 2024, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mossie, her parents Denny and Bridie, her brother Christy and her sister Sheila. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Stephen, Paul, Gerard and John, daughters-in-law Margaux and Emer, her adored grandchildren Juliette, Finn, Tessa and her mother Tina, sisters Joan, Breda and Catherine, brothers Connie, Dan, Andy, Denny, Noel and Timmy Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland