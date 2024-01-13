Noreen Quirke née Ferris of Farran, Milltown And formerly of Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.

Noreen passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on January 11th 2024. Beloved wife of the late Brendan Quirke and dear mother of Joanne, Dorothy, Breda, Patricia, Mary, Grace, Orla & Michael. Forever loved and missed by her family, sons-in-law Michael (Casey), Donie (Ryan), Tom (O'Connor), Daniel (O'Connor), Brian (O'Sullivan) & Dan (Daly), daughter-in-law Stephanie, her dearly loved grandchildren, brothers Eugie & John, sisters Bridget, Annie, Sheila & Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 3.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass Monday morning (Jan. 15th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart