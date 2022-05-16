Advertisement

May 17, 2022 16:05 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen Quirke

Noreen Quirke née Lyons of Ballymullen Post Office, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (19th May) from

6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry, dear mother of  Thomas, Jerry, Sandra & Laura and sister of Walter, John, Maureen and the late Denis, Thomas, Michael, Vincent & Kathleen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren,

sons-in-law Frank and Darren, daughter-in-law Mylene, Tom’s partner Eileen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, loyal work colleagues,  relatives and friends.

