Noreen O’Sullivan nee Daly, Rathcommane, Ballyhar, Killarney.
Noreen passed away peacefully at home on November 23rd 2024.
Pre-deceased by her husband John Francis and her parents Bill & Margaret Daly.
Sadly missed by her children Bernie Flannery, Margaret Affonso, John O’Sullivan and Eileen Cremin, sons-in-law Marcelo and Donal, daughter-in-law Dee Crowley, sisters Helen Cronin and Margaret McMahon, brother-in-law Coleman, grandchildren Liam, Seán, Mikey, Sara, Niall, Megan, Conor, Daniel, Emma, Denis, Anthony and Eoin, her 4 great-grandchildren and many friends, relatives and neighbours.
May she Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday evening from 5.30 to 7.30PM. Funeral cortège for Noreen O’Sullivan will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Ballyhar on Monday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
Noreen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
