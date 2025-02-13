Noreen O’Riordan née O’Sullivan of Liscahane, Ardfert and formerly of Beenativane, Currow.

died peacefully on 13th February 2025, beloved wife of the late P.J., cherished mother of Deirdre, Áine and Pádraig and dear sister of Paddy, John, Jim, Mary, Dan and the late Catherine, Jerome & Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren David, Laura, Sophie, Kieran and Donnacha, great grand-daughter Ayla, grand-daughter-in-law Zara, son-in-law Brian relatives, nephews, nieces, neighbours in Liscahane and Tubrid and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th February) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.