Noreen O’Keeffe (née Dillon)

Sep 2, 2024 16:06 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen O’Keeffe (née Dillon) of Ballygrennan, Listowel, Co. Kerry,

Sadly missed by her loving family, Mary, Mike, Noeleen, John, Maria, Mary, Noel, Fergus, Rose, Jackie, John, Patricia, Marion, Anthony, Mags, Ronan, Blaise, Paul, Lily, Rowan, Mya, Éile, Brian, Joanne, Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Pre-deceased by Victor, Rose, Noel, Maureen and John.

A special thank you to all who cared for Noreen in the community and at home, especially in her final months. We are forever grateful to you all.

Funeral Arrangements:-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (3rd September) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Private interment afterwards in St. John’s new Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.  – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.

