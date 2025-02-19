Noreen O'Connor née Burke, Kilcusnin Castleisland and formerly of College Road, Castleisland . Peacefully at home on February 18th, 2025, in the presence and care of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and her brother Jer . Sadly missed by her loving family, Maurice, Catherine, Anne and Maura , sons-in-law Liam, Tony and Humphrey, her adored eight grandchildren Seán, Erica, Colin, Marcella, Aoife, Leah, Cathal and Ciara, her brothers Tomo and Redmond, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home