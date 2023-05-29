Noreen O Shea née Brosnan, Pike Hill, Ballycasheen, Killarney and late of Knockrour, Scartaglin.

Predeceased by her husband Maurice. Peacefully in the company of her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Dearly loved by her partner Dan Leen and her children Mary, Marcus, Mairéad, Maurice and Nigel. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Liam and Ger, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rochelle and Emma, much loved nana Nonie to Jordan, Colin, Mark, Lorna, Emily, Daniel, Sarah, Evan, Darragh and Ayda and her great grandson Jamie, her brothers and sisters Maurice, Joan, Michael, John, David, Dan, Brendan and the late Denis, Dan's children Eric, Samantha, Sinéad and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, her many dear friends and her work colleagues in Lissivigeen National School.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery,, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Noreen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. House Private Please