Noreen O’Connor née O’Riordan of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee, and formerly Lakevale, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (20th May) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral departing her home on Saturday at 1.15 pm, arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 1:30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Maurice and dear mother of Eileen (Slamon), Thomas and Cathy (Harnett) and mother-in-law of the late John Slamon (died 12th May).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Rachel, Ruth and Ethan, sisters Maureen (Duke- Kinsale) and Kay (Walsh- Dublin), son-in-law Tim (Harnett), daughter-in-law Colette, sisters-in-law Martina (Reidy) and Margaret (O’Riordan), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.