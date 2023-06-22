Noreen (Nora) Sheehy née Cantillon

Noreen (Nora) Sheehy (nee Cantillon), Trieneraugh, Duagh, Listowel passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday, 22nd June 2023. Predeceased by her husband Denny and brother Dan Joe, Nora is very sadly missed by her sons Christy, Gerdy, John and Pat, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, 23rd June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Saturday, 24th June, at 10.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.