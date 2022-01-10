Noreen (Nora) Nunan née O’Brien

Noreen (Nora) Nunan (nee O’Brien), St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Leo and dearest mother of Leo, Siobhán and Carolyn. Pre-deceased by her children Laurence, Barry and Baby Paul and her step-daughter Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Connie & Josie (London) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to a Charity of your choice.