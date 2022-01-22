Noreen (Nora) Foley (née Heaphy)

Noreen (Nora) Foley (nee Heaphy)

29 Kenny Heights, Listowel, Co Kerry, (formerly Well St, Ballylongford, Co Kerry)

Leaving her residence at Kenny Heights, Listowel and reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford, on Monday 24th January from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from her residence in Listowel and arriving at St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford via the Mail Road , Lenamore and passing by her former residence in Well Street, before arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass after which Noreen will be laid to rest in Ahavallen Cemetery Rusheen, Ballylongford.

House strictly for family and friends please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care Centre, Tralee.

Passed away, peacefully, on 21st January 2022 in the care of the wonderful and kind staff at University Hospital Kerry, Skellig Ward, surrounded by her family.

Reunited now with her loving husband Patrick, father Jackie, mother Hannie, sister Mary and brothers Michael, John & Denny. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughter Ann (Flaherty), daughter in-law Corina, grandchildren Caroline, Aoife & Anna, great grandchild Lorcan, brothers Tommy, Willie, Jerry, Joseph & Brendan, sisters Hannah & Teresa, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

A ‘walk through’ system will be in place during Noreen's repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home Ballylongford on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm sharp.

Messages of comfort and support for Noreen’s family may be expressed by using the condolence option on this page.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Noreen’s funeral would wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Ballylongford