Noreen (Nora) Dineen, (née Quirke)

Noreen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at the University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit..

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry (Christy). Much loved mother to John, Timmy, Veronica, Juliette, Theresa, Dermot, Denis and David. Mother-in-law to Moira, John, Nick, Sharon and Kinga. Adored Nana to her cherished grandchildren Orlagh, Fiona, Seán, Emma, Killian, Tara, Méabh and Hazel. Sister to John, Bridie, Kay and predeceased by her sister Ann. Fondly remembered by her brothers-and-sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

"May Noreen Rest in Peace."

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday 20th February from 4:30pm to 6:30pm with removal afterwards to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place on Wednesday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

The family would like to thank you for your support. For those unable to attend, the Mass on Wednesday can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral