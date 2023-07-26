Noreen Moriarty née O'Connor, Killelan, Cahersiveen and formerly of Coonana, Cahersiveen, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 26th July 2023. Noreen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Batt, Denis, Neilie and daughter Mary, brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Nora, Eileen, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and all her other relatives, many friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her loving husband Con, brother John, sisters Bridie, Nelly and Mary and daughter-in-law Maura. May Noreen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Thursday, 27th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at 8.30pm to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 28th July, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Kerry and the Irish Cancer Society.