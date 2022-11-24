NOREEN MCNAMARA (NEE KEANE)

The Buildings Tullahinell, Ballylongford formerly of Cliveragh, Listowel,and St. Josephs Nursing Home, Listowel.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening 27th November from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place on Monday 28th November at 11am followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Noreen's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

Noreen's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

The death has occurred of Noreen McNamara (nee Keane) late of Cliveragh, Listowel, The Buildings Tullahinell, Ballylongford and St. Josephs Nursing Home, Listowel. Noreen died peacefully in the wonderful care of the fabulous staff in St. Josephs Nursing Home on Friday the 25th of November 2022.

Noreen is predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paudie) and her sisters, Kathleen, Bridie, May, Lillian, Eileen and brother John RIP.

Noreen is sadly missed and adored by her heartbroken family, her daughter Olive, grandchildren Aaron, Sarah, Daíthí and Tadhg, her sister Margaret (Rita), Olives Partner James, nephew, nieces, family relatives, friends and neighbours.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE