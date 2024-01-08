Noreen Lydon (Lackey), nee O’Keeffe, Cappanacreha, Tourmakeady,Co Mayo & formerly of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at her residence (F12VX68) on Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm until 8.00 pm, with removal on Wednesday morning to Finney Church for funeral mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchfield Cemetery.

Due to the adverse weather and road conditions for travelling there will also be a Mass for Noreen on Monday 22nd January at 7.30pm in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Care West please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Family Information:- peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar on 6th January 2024. Predeceased by her husband Peter

Sadly missed by her son Lackey, daughters Jackie, Mary, Caroline and Shelly, daughter in law Noreen, sons in law John, Martin and Tommy, grand-children Tracey, Trevor, Patrick, Becky, Peter, David, Kevin, Katelyn, Adam, Maria and Emma, great grand-children Noah, Brogán, and Darragh, brother Mike (Lixnaw), niece Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.