Noreen Kelliher née Lyne

Noreen Kelliher nee Lyne

Coolcleave, Firies

Waking at her residence Sunday evening from 3pm - 6pm and reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine on Monday evening from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning to Kiltallagh Church where the Requiem Mass for Noreen Kelliher will take place at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Deeply regretted by her sons Stephen & Tom, daughters Betty, Maura, Madeline & Nuala, daughters-in-law,

sons-in-law, 15 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren, her 2 nieces & nephew, extended family, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her husband Michael & grandson baby John.