Noreen Keane née O'Sullivan, 18 St. John's Park, Castleisland and formerly of the Railway Station House, Castleisland.
Peacefully, on May 23rd 2022, in the presence of her loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of Clonfert Ward and the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Moss and Nana of the late Jessie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Linda, Lorraine, Marie and Mandy, sons-in-law Kalev, Daniel, Andrew and Kevin, her adored fifteen grandchildren and dearly cherished three great-grandchildren, brothers Mike and Brian, sisters-in-law Monica and Michelle, her Aunt Joan (U.S.A.), all the extended Keane family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening (May 24th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
